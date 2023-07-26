Expert Connections
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Hiring event for veterans and community members to take place Thursday

Malcolm Sublett, Local Employment Veterans Representative, and Felisha Mendez, Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist, join 7News to discuss an upcoming hiring
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Malcolm Sublett, Local Employment Veterans Representative, and Felisha Mendez, Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist, join 7News to discuss an upcoming hiring event on Thursday, July 27.

The event will host upwards of 14 employers as the hybrid event welcomes veterans and community members alike. Employers will include Amazon, the City of Lawton, Love’s, Duncan Regional Hospital, and more.

The employers at the event will be ready to hire and candidates attending should come prepared to hand out resumes and complete background checks.

Mendez says that the Disabled Outreach Specialists are available to assist veterans with employment by assisting with resumes, assisting with job searches and understanding the legitimacy of job postings.

The event will take place at the Lawton Public Library from 12 - 3 pm.

