Elevated fire risk for western Texoma today | 7/26 AM

Another hot a dry day today, and an elevated fire risk across western Texoma is expected.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Each day this week feels a lot like deja vu as every day is hot and dry. That will once again be the case today with temperatures returning to the triple digits. We should reach the triple digits in the early afternoon hours, and we will peak around the 105-degree mark in the late afternoon hours. Skies will be partly cloudy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. In counties west of Highway 183, we can expect air with low relative humidity, which will cause an elevated fire risk for the region. If you live in this region, be careful if you do anything with fire outdoors today.

Tomorrow and Friday will see similar conditions to today. Cloud coverage during both of these days will be hit and miss during the day with both days forecasted to reach the mid-100s. Saturday will be the clearest skies of the next seven days with lots of sunshine expected. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid-100s on the weekend.

The hot pattern will continue into early next week with temperatures on Monday and Tuesday staying in the mid-100s. Winds will calm just a bit to south winds of 5 to 15 mph to begin next week.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

