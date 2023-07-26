Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

GNHA play-day finals happening all week

By Haley Wilson and Anthony Winn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Grand National Horseman Association, a group that’s been around for 50 years, is holding their play-day finals in Lawton this week. It started on Tuesday morning and will run every day through Saturday. On Monday, riders competed in a game called bowtie. Their goal in all eight games is to see who can finish the quickest.

J.C. Harrison, the president of GNHA, has riders of all ages competing.

“It’s a family-oriented organization.” he said. “We have riders from three-years-old and our oldest rider is eighty-seven years old. And it’s about families getting together with horses and competing in fellowship and its horsemanship for happiness.”

Doug Glenn said he’s been with the group since they started 50 years ago, and is proud to still be part of the GNHA.

“The kids that don’t have this kind of a structured field,” Glenn said. “They don’t grow up the same, but these kids do. They come up to be great parents and so on.”

If you’d like to attend, they’re going to be competing every day starting at 8 a.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. It’s free to attend and cheer the riders on.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
Lawton man escaped his burning home on E. Gore Blvd Monday night
Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire
Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds
The deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton is approaching
Deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton approaches
During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that...
Lawton City Council removes police chief incentive program from agenda

Latest News

Grand National Horseman Association, a group that’s been around for 50 years, is holding their...
GNHA play-day finals happening all week
Elevated fire risk for western Texoma today | 7/26 AM
Elevated fire risk for western Texoma today | 7/26 AM
Cache prepares for next season
During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that...
Lawton City Council removes police chief incentive program from agenda