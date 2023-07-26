GNHA play-day finals happening all week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Grand National Horseman Association, a group that’s been around for 50 years, is holding their play-day finals in Lawton this week. It started on Tuesday morning and will run every day through Saturday. On Monday, riders competed in a game called bowtie. Their goal in all eight games is to see who can finish the quickest.

J.C. Harrison, the president of GNHA, has riders of all ages competing.

“It’s a family-oriented organization.” he said. “We have riders from three-years-old and our oldest rider is eighty-seven years old. And it’s about families getting together with horses and competing in fellowship and its horsemanship for happiness.”

Doug Glenn said he’s been with the group since they started 50 years ago, and is proud to still be part of the GNHA.

“The kids that don’t have this kind of a structured field,” Glenn said. “They don’t grow up the same, but these kids do. They come up to be great parents and so on.”

If you’d like to attend, they’re going to be competing every day starting at 8 a.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. It’s free to attend and cheer the riders on.

