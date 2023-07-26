High pressure is in control | 7/26PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been a hot and sunny day across Texoma. This pattern continues through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Overnight, look for temperatures in the mid 70s for most locations with the exception of Lawton who will drop into the upper 60s. Skies will stay mostly clear with light winds. A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with highs yet again in the triple digits for all locations. Heat indices will be up to 105° which is why most counties are under a heat advisory again from 12-8PM. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Friday morning will start again in the low to mid 70s for most with quiet/calm conditions. By the afternoon skies will be generally sunny with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will range from 101° east to 105° west. Light southwest to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Saturday and Sunday morning will start with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s and will rise into the triple digits for everyone during the afternoon. Mostly sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday. Light south winds both days.

The triple digit high temperatures continue all next week with no rain in the forecast.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

