Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds
Lawton man escaped his burning home on E. Gore Blvd Monday night
Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire
The deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton is approaching
Deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton approaches
Altus City Manager, Gary Jones, discusses new city projects
Altus City Manager, Gary Jones, discusses new city projects

Latest News

A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
Man survives going over Cumberland Falls in kayak
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show