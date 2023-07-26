Structure fire claims home in Lawton Monday night

Expert Connections
By Laine Baldwin and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man escaped his burning home Monday night. Sadly his home could not be saved.

According to officials, the homeowner was woken up by a loud bang only to find his garage on fire. It took fire crews from surrounding areas more than five hours to settle the flames. Officials say the fire took place on East Gore and 60th Street.

Several firefighters were treated for heat-related illnesses, but there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

