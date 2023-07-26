‘Tip-A-Cop’ takes place Thursday, benefits Special Olympics of Oklahoma

Expert Connections
By Avery Ikeda and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Law Enforcement Torch Run campaign is hosting a fundraiser event called “Tip-A-Cop” in Lawton Thursday evening.

The money raised from the event, taking place at Texas Roadhouse, will go to support the Special Olympics of Oklahoma. Lawton Police Department officers along with Special Olympics athletes, will be on hand at the restaurant from 5 - 8 p.m.

Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer, Chris Blessing summarizes the event.

“Long story short we are going to be serving your dinner.” said Blessing. “Our police officers along with Lawton Public Schools are coming together to serve you dinner for some tips and those tips go directly back to the Special Olympics of Oklahoma to support over 12,000 Oklahoma special athletes.”

