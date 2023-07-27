7News Weather Labs: What causes wind?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello everyone, in this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, meteorologist Alex Searl teaches you about what is wind. In short, the wind is created by pressure differences in the atmosphere. When air pressure is different in two different locations, winds will bring air from the region of high pressure to the region of low pressure. Winds will get stronger if there is a bigger difference in pressure between two regions, and winds get weaker when the high and low pressure have a smaller difference.

There are plenty of examples of this in the real world. One example is opening a soda can. Air pressure is higher inside an unopened soda can than the outside air, so opening the can will create wind out of the can until it balances out. Since a can is small, this process is almost instant. Another example is the inside of a tornado. While we know tornadoes as rotating columns of air, the reason it does this is because it is a localized area of low pressure. The pressure difference from the inside to the outside of a tornado can be so strong that it can destroy homes with the wind it generates. These are just a few examples of how pressure creates wind.

Now that we know what is wind, I will show you guys how to make your own rain gauge (anemometer) in next week’s edition of 7news weather labs!

