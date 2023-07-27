Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help in locating a man from Lawton

52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer. He is described as 6′1, 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any tips or information, you are encouraged to call (580) 355-4636.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.