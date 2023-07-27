Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday

CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (KSWO) - A stack of approximately 100 hay bales caught fire in a barn Thursday morning.

The barn was located IN Central High near 6 Mile Road and Highway 7.

According to neighbors, the hay had been in the barn for about a month so they didn’t know what could have caused the fire. Fire crews and residents worked together to remove the burning hay in an effort to keep it from spreading to the entire stack.

There was some damage to the roof of the barn but hay was the main loss.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.