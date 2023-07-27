Friday will stay mostly sunny with hot temperatures | 7/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This evening is going to stay mostly sunny until sunset at 8:40PM. Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 70s as you’re walking out the door.

Friday will stay mostly sunny all day long with highs in the triple digits. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. A heat advisory is in place for most counties tomorrow as heat indices will peak at 108°. Some weather data suggests sprinkles for some counties in Texoma but I do expect that most will stay dry and this threat will be very close to zero.

Saturday morning will start in the upper 60s but as the day goes on, temperatures by the afternoon will warm into the triple digits. Look for light south winds and clouds and sunshine mixed.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures again will be in the triple digits for all locations. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

The ridge of high pressure sometime next week is going to shift and weaken slightly. Unfortunately this will have little to no impact on high temperatures through the long-term forecast. The rest of the 7-day and the bonus forecast through August 10th, keeps high temperatures in the 100s.

Have a great Friday! -LW

