Great pool weather for today and the upcoming weekend | 7/27 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We are in the middle of a stretch right now where we are hot and dry, and that pattern has no plans of breaking today. Afternoon highs today are forecast to reach into the triple digits across all of Texoma. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. While there may be some clouds out there today, no rain is in the forecast. This will make it some great pool weather for anyone looking to enjoy the summer heat.

Tomorrow morning will be our only chance for rain, but it will be very light and minimal. Scattered light showers are possible in western Texoma before sunrise, but a majority will remain dry. The daytime hours tomorrow will feel similar to what we have been seeing all week. Temperatures will get into the triple digits with partly cloudy skies.

This weekend will continue the hot and dry pattern, but skies will clear and become sunny. Temperatures will get to around the 105-degree mark for the majority of the area. This trend will continue into next week as well.

For those of you who do not like summer temperatures, we are just about at the halfway point of the summer temperatures. Texoma’s highest average temperatures come in late July to early August. While August is forecasted to start hot, the temperatures will slowly start to cool down once we get deeper into the month.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

