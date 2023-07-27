Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Great pool weather for today and the upcoming weekend | 7/27 AM

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with temperatures into the triple digits.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We are in the middle of a stretch right now where we are hot and dry, and that pattern has no plans of breaking today. Afternoon highs today are forecast to reach into the triple digits across all of Texoma. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. While there may be some clouds out there today, no rain is in the forecast. This will make it some great pool weather for anyone looking to enjoy the summer heat.

Tomorrow morning will be our only chance for rain, but it will be very light and minimal. Scattered light showers are possible in western Texoma before sunrise, but a majority will remain dry. The daytime hours tomorrow will feel similar to what we have been seeing all week. Temperatures will get into the triple digits with partly cloudy skies.

This weekend will continue the hot and dry pattern, but skies will clear and become sunny. Temperatures will get to around the 105-degree mark for the majority of the area. This trend will continue into next week as well.

For those of you who do not like summer temperatures, we are just about at the halfway point of the summer temperatures. Texoma’s highest average temperatures come in late July to early August. While August is forecasted to start hot, the temperatures will slowly start to cool down once we get deeper into the month.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
The family of Alexis Ware said she has been missing since January 2022.
‘Still angry’: Brother of Black woman missing for over a year reacts to Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax
During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that...
Lawton City Council removes police chief incentive program from agenda
Lawton man escaped his burning home on E. Gore Blvd Monday night
Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire

Latest News

Great pool weather for today and the upcoming weekend | 7/27 AM
Great pool weather for today and the upcoming weekend | 7/27 AM
High pressure is in control
High pressure is in control | 7/26PM
High pressure is in control
High pressure is in control | 7/26PM
Elevated fire risk for western Texoma today | 7/26 AM
Elevated fire risk for western Texoma today | 7/26 AM