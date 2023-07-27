Lawton City Council paves way for mass transit transfer center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Lawton City Council paved the way for the process to officially begin in the creation of Lawton’s first indoor mass transit transfer center.

So today, we caught up with LATS officials to learn more.

The transit center will be located south of the Public Safety Building and north of the Creamery on Railroad Street.

Located on six acres of land, Ryan Landers, the LATS General Manager, says the early stages of designing the facility will soon be underway. He says he hopes it’ll look similar to Public Safety Building. That, and it’s been a process nearly 7 years in the making.

Regardless, Landers says the new center will have a profound impact on all the riders.

“We touch every part of the city, again whether it’s someone going to their job, going to healthcare, going to get food,” said Landers. “It definitely sent a message on Tuesday that the council absolutely cares. Again, we’re in the early stages of everything but it’s exciting. “

The funds are enough to get everything ready all the way up until the actual construction and, as far as a timeline goes, Landers says that has a lot to do with the federal grant process.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.