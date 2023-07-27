LPD Junior Police Academy shares workings of law enforcement with Lawton youth

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have been working with Lawton youth all week to show them just what they do in the community.

The LPD Junior Citizens Police Academy is this week and, like every year, it aims to give Lawton teens a look at the department and all it does in service of the city.

Attendees are hearing from officers in various divisions, from SWAT to the K9 Unit and the traffic division, all learning about the ins and outs of police life.

In addition to the education, LPD hopes this inspires some kids about their futures.

”I know dreams can be set at an early age, and some of these kids have dreams of begin a law enforcement officer, and this allows us the time to come together and put more fire into that burning desire to pursue law enforcement,” said Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Blessing.

The Lawton Police Department hosts this academy every year towards the end of summer to connect with kids in Lawton just before they head back to school.

