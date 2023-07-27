Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The National Mental Health Hotline is getting major upgrades in Oklahoma

In the last month, over four thousand Oklahomans have made a life-saving phone call.
The hotline hopes to become the first stop of Oklahomans on their mental health journey, providing local care through text or call twenty-four-seven.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mental Health Hotline has been providing crisis care for the nation since 2005, and last year rebranding through the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act shortened the ten-digit number to 9-8-8. The state of Oklahoma however is adding more resources than the bill required.

“Whenever it changed Oklahoma decided to go in a different direction. So many other states are still using it as a suicide crisis line, and 9-8-8 in Oklahoma is that. But we did so much more with it where other states aren’t doing that. We are trying to use it as a preventative measure. That has been a shining light for people who need help now and don’t need to wait until they’re in crisis to talk to a doctor or just talk about what they are feeling,” said The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Public Relations Director, Bonnie Campo.

The hotline hopes to become the first stop of Oklahomans on their mental health journey, providing local care through text or call twenty-four-seven.

“The call center is right here in Oklahoma City, staffed by Oklahomans who know the resources and landscapes of their areas. So when we talk about connecting you to another Oklahoman, they can pull up a map and say ‘Oh you have a provider here, and I can get you to care here’,” said Campo.

With more resources provided, officials hope the hotline will take a load off of emergency responders.

Statistics show residents in Southwest Oklahoma have been using a variety of resources at the touch of a button.

With over four hundred calls in Comanche County this year alone, ranging from those seeking care coordination to those dealing with domestic violence.

“We are always trying to make people feel like 9-8-8 can be home for them if they don’t know where to start or where to belong. I hear quite often I don’t want to be a burden that is our job. We have staffed this call center we expect to receive the calls. Our business is saving lives,” said Campo.

For more information on how 9-8-8 can help you, visit The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer.
Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing
Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
The family of Alexis Ware said she has been missing since January 2022.
‘Still angry’: Brother of Black woman missing for over a year reacts to Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax
KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges
During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that...
Lawton City Council removes police chief incentive program from agenda

Latest News

Praise Dance Conference makes its way to Lawton
Set Free Praise Dance Conference makes way to Lawton
The fire took place at a barn in Central High Thursday morning.
Firefighters battle hay bale fire
The barn fire took place near Central High Thursday.
Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday
KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges