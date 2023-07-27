The National Mental Health Hotline is getting major upgrades in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mental Health Hotline has been providing crisis care for the nation since 2005, and last year rebranding through the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act shortened the ten-digit number to 9-8-8. The state of Oklahoma however is adding more resources than the bill required.

“Whenever it changed Oklahoma decided to go in a different direction. So many other states are still using it as a suicide crisis line, and 9-8-8 in Oklahoma is that. But we did so much more with it where other states aren’t doing that. We are trying to use it as a preventative measure. That has been a shining light for people who need help now and don’t need to wait until they’re in crisis to talk to a doctor or just talk about what they are feeling,” said The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Public Relations Director, Bonnie Campo.

The hotline hopes to become the first stop of Oklahomans on their mental health journey, providing local care through text or call twenty-four-seven.

“The call center is right here in Oklahoma City, staffed by Oklahomans who know the resources and landscapes of their areas. So when we talk about connecting you to another Oklahoman, they can pull up a map and say ‘Oh you have a provider here, and I can get you to care here’,” said Campo.

With more resources provided, officials hope the hotline will take a load off of emergency responders.

Statistics show residents in Southwest Oklahoma have been using a variety of resources at the touch of a button.

With over four hundred calls in Comanche County this year alone, ranging from those seeking care coordination to those dealing with domestic violence.

“We are always trying to make people feel like 9-8-8 can be home for them if they don’t know where to start or where to belong. I hear quite often I don’t want to be a burden that is our job. We have staffed this call center we expect to receive the calls. Our business is saving lives,” said Campo.

For more information on how 9-8-8 can help you, visit The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse website.

