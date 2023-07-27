PACT Act event to provide information on VA benefits for tribal veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tribal Relations and the Oklahoma City VA have partnered to bring Lawton Area tribal veterans, and their surviving spouses, PACT Act resources.

The event will offer qualifying attendees healthcare assistance, along with an understanding of VA benefits. Lawton-area tribal veterans are invited to the Fort Sill Apache Casino Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 27.

Those who can’t make the session should submit an intent to file to avoid missing the PACT Act’s deadline, which is August 9.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.