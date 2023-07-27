Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

PACT Act event to provide information on VA benefits for tribal veterans

Tribal Relations and the Oklahoma City VA have partnered to bring Lawton Area tribal veterans,...
Tribal Relations and the Oklahoma City VA have partnered to bring Lawton Area tribal veterans, and their surviving spouses, PACT Act resources.(Honor Flight Tallahassee, MGN Online)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tribal Relations and the Oklahoma City VA have partnered to bring Lawton Area tribal veterans, and their surviving spouses, PACT Act resources.

The event will offer qualifying attendees healthcare assistance, along with an understanding of VA benefits. Lawton-area tribal veterans are invited to the Fort Sill Apache Casino Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 27.

Those who can’t make the session should submit an intent to file to avoid missing the PACT Act’s deadline, which is August 9.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
Lawton man escaped his burning home on E. Gore Blvd Monday night
Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire
Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds
During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that...
Lawton City Council removes police chief incentive program from agenda
The deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton is approaching
Deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton approaches

Latest News

The U.S. Small Business Administration is bringing a federally funded opportunity to Baton...
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing Thursday
Lawton City Council paves way for mass transit transfer center
Lawton City Council paves way for mass transit transfer center
Lawton City Council paves way for mass transit transfer center
Lawton police have been working with Lawton youth all week to show them just what they do in...
LPD Junior Police Academy shares workings of law enforcement with Lawton youth