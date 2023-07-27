SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Lawton will soon be closing its doors.

The SBA is offering Disaster loans for small businesses and residents impacted by last month’s devastating storms.

Their Outreach Center at the Owns Multipurpose Center will be closing Thursday, July 26 at 6 p.m. but people can still apply for loans. The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is September 1 and the deadline for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is April 3 of next year.

Anyone needing to apply for a disaster loan after the center closes tomorrow can do so online here.

