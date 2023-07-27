Set Free Praise Dance Conference makes way to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Founder and CEO of Set Free Ministries, Maria Meredith, joins 7News to discuss the upcoming Set Free Praise Dance Conference happing in Lawton.

The event is the first annual for the group and will take place from Friday, August 18 to Saturday, August 19. Tickets are $35 per person and can be found on our Community Calendar.

The conference will include a praise and worship service as well as dance classes meant to empower youth through praise dance and worship.

