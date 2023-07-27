Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people in Temple are facing charges of animal cruelty following a disturbing case out of Cotton County.

Edwina Phares; Troy and Manuel Leflore all face that charge, and up to five years in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, a tip was called to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department about a dog chained up in the front yard with no access to shade or water. Weather data show temperatures in Temple just shy of 100 degrees at that time.

When Deputies arrived, they found the dog with green water just outside of reach. The dog was reportedly hot to the touch and infested with ticks. A second dog was also discovered in the backyard, also with water just outside of reach, but with a makeshift shelter.

Deputies also located animal bones believed to belong to a canine in the backyard. Phares was also cited for failing to vaccinate the dogs.

According to online court records, both Troy and Manuel Leflore bonded out of jail.

An outstanding arrest warrant is still out for Phares.

