WEDNESDAYS WITH FORT SILL: Back-to-School Brunch, New Spouse Orientation

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Community Relations Liason, Virginia Aid, joins 7News to discuss the current happenings at Fort Sill.

There will be a Marine Corps Detachment Change of Command Ceremony at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the event.

There will be a Back-to-School Brunch on Sunday at the Patriot Club. The first 100 students will receive back-to-school supplies. The event will feature a buffet with the price for adults sitting at $20, children five to twelve are $10 and children four and under are free.

New Spouse Orientation is Thursday, July 27. The event showcases and informs about the services and support offered to military families and spouses. The event will begin at the Welcome Center on post. Lunch will be provided.

