Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WEDNESDAYS WITH FORT SILL: Back-to-School Brunch, New Spouse Orientation

Fort Sill Community Relations Liason, Virginia Aid, joins 7News to discuss the current happenings at Fort Sill.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Community Relations Liason, Virginia Aid, joins 7News to discuss the current happenings at Fort Sill.

There will be a Marine Corps Detachment Change of Command Ceremony at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the event.

There will be a Back-to-School Brunch on Sunday at the Patriot Club. The first 100 students will receive back-to-school supplies. The event will feature a buffet with the price for adults sitting at $20, children five to twelve are $10 and children four and under are free.

New Spouse Orientation is Thursday, July 27. The event showcases and informs about the services and support offered to military families and spouses. The event will begin at the Welcome Center on post. Lunch will be provided.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
Lawton man escaped his burning home on E. Gore Blvd Monday night
Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire
Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds
During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that...
Lawton City Council removes police chief incentive program from agenda
The deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton is approaching
Deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton approaches

Latest News

The Tip-A-Cop event takes place at Texas Roadhouse in Lawton.
‘Tip-A-Cop’ takes place Thursday, benefits Special Olympics of Oklahoma
High pressure is in control
High pressure is in control | 7/26PM
Joins 7 News
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Hiring event for veterans and community members to take place Thursday
Benjamin Westphalen, 16, of Arlington was driving west on Highway 5 in a 2012 Kia Optima when...
Structure fire claims home in Lawton Monday night