Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County

A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning

It happened near Highway 65 between Cache Road and Rogers Lane in Comanche County.

The fire occurred near a home, but thankfully the home received no damage. There are no injuries reported at this time but the metal building was destroyed.

The fire departments were able to get it under control in roughly 30 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

