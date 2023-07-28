Expert Connections
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Homeschool Fair taking place in Lawton Saturday

Cheyenne Belew joins 7News to discuss an upcoming Homeschool Fair in Lawton.
By Cole Brumbelow and Tarra Bates
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cheyenne Belew joins 7News to discuss an upcoming Homeschool Fair in Lawton to help homeschoolers and homeschool parents in Lawton prepare and enhance the experience.

The event, sponsored by the Elgin Area Christian Homeschoolers, will have many different organizations to assist in the homeschooling process to help supplement learning. The event will also assist charter school students.

There will be a welcome desk with current parents who homeschool and will include information and answer questions that anyone may have to assist them in their process. There will also be tables that will be selling used curriculum.

The event will take place Saturday, July 29 from 1 - 4 p.m. in the Lawton Public Library meeting rooms.

