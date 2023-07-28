Duncan embraces Christmas in July with Main Street Banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Though the summer heat is brutal, tonight the City of Duncan embraced the season of winter.

Main Street Duncan held its annual banquet and the theme was Christmas in July.

Banquet attendees were treated to a festive evening with dinner and holiday cheer. The main event, though, was a special dessert auction, where people could bid on various Christmas treats.

And all money raised tonight will go towards Main Street Duncan’s operations and its mission to serve the community.

“We are a community that’s had millions of collard invested in our downtown, and we believe that when Main Street thrives, so does the rest of our community,” Incoming President of Main Street Duncan, Loisdawn Jones, said.

The funds raised tonight will go towards getting brand-new Christmas lights for Main Street’s holiday display.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.