Free public health screening takes place Saturday
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Patriot Lions are co-sponsoring a free public health screening Saturday with the Seventh Day Adventists Ministry.
The event will take place at Owen’s Multipurpose Center located at 1405 SW 11th Street from 3 to 6 p.m.
According to a press release, Lawton Patriot Lions will provide Kids Sight First eye screening for children six months and older. The camera used in the screen can detect a variety of different conditions such as:
- Myopia (near-sightedness)
- Hyperopia (far-sightedness)
- Astigmatism (out-of-focus vision)
- Anisometropia (lazy eye)
- Anisocoria (different-sized pupils)
- Strabismus (deviation of eye direction)
- Gaze (eye alignment).
The release also states that the event will also include different tests and screenings including:
- Therapeutic massages
- Blood pressure measurement
- Osteoporosis testing
- Pulmonary function test
- Body mass analysis
- Hydrotherapy demonstration
- Blood sugar testing
- Cholesterol testing
- Eye pressure analysis
- Health counseling
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.