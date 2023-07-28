Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Free public health screening takes place Saturday

The Lawton Patriot Lions and Seventh Day Adventists Ministry are sponsoring a free public...
The Lawton Patriot Lions and Seventh Day Adventists Ministry are sponsoring a free public health screen Saturday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Patriot Lions are co-sponsoring a free public health screening Saturday with the Seventh Day Adventists Ministry.

The event will take place at Owen’s Multipurpose Center located at 1405 SW 11th Street from 3 to 6 p.m.

According to a press release, Lawton Patriot Lions will provide Kids Sight First eye screening for children six months and older. The camera used in the screen can detect a variety of different conditions such as:

  • Myopia (near-sightedness)
  • Hyperopia (far-sightedness)
  • Astigmatism (out-of-focus vision)
  • Anisometropia (lazy eye)
  • Anisocoria (different-sized pupils)
  • Strabismus (deviation of eye direction)
  • Gaze (eye alignment).

The release also states that the event will also include different tests and screenings including:

  • Therapeutic massages
  • Blood pressure measurement
  • Osteoporosis testing
  • Pulmonary function test
  • Body mass analysis
  • Hydrotherapy demonstration
  • Blood sugar testing
  • Cholesterol testing
  • Eye pressure analysis
  • Health counseling

