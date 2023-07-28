Free public health screening takes place Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Patriot Lions are co-sponsoring a free public health screening Saturday with the Seventh Day Adventists Ministry.

The event will take place at Owen’s Multipurpose Center located at 1405 SW 11th Street from 3 to 6 p.m.

According to a press release, Lawton Patriot Lions will provide Kids Sight First eye screening for children six months and older. The camera used in the screen can detect a variety of different conditions such as:

Myopia (near-sightedness)

Hyperopia (far-sightedness)

Astigmatism (out-of-focus vision)

Anisometropia (lazy eye)

Anisocoria (different-sized pupils)

Strabismus (deviation of eye direction)

Gaze (eye alignment).

The release also states that the event will also include different tests and screenings including:

Therapeutic massages

Blood pressure measurement

Osteoporosis testing

Pulmonary function test

Body mass analysis

Hydrotherapy demonstration

Blood sugar testing

Cholesterol testing

Eye pressure analysis

Health counseling

