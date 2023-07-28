Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry friend.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry friend.

Rodrick introduced a one-year-old Morkie mix, who was released to Lawton Animal Welfare by his previous owner. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, July 29.

Lawton Animal Welfare’s partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation for “Empty the Shelters” is ongoing and will end on July 31. During this time, all adoptions for cats and dogs are $20.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges
52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer.
Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing
Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward
The barn fire took place near Central High Thursday.
Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday
Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted...
‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked in hotel lobby while on honeymoon

Latest News

Featured adoptable pet for the week of July 17th, 2023, with 7News Producer Cade Taylor
Furry Friend Friday: Goldendoodle edition
Featured adoptable pet for the week of July 17th, 2023, with 7News Producer Cade Taylor
Furry Friend Friday: Golden Doodle Mix
Roy Rodrick joins 7News to show off this Friday’s very friendly and hyper Furry Friend.
Furry Friend Friday: Boston Terrier mix
Roy Rodrick joins 7News to show off this Friday’s very friendly and hyper Furry Friend.
Furry Friend Friday: Boston Terrier mix