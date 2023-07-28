FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry friend.

Rodrick introduced a one-year-old Morkie mix, who was released to Lawton Animal Welfare by his previous owner. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, July 29.

Lawton Animal Welfare’s partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation for “Empty the Shelters” is ongoing and will end on July 31. During this time, all adoptions for cats and dogs are $20.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

