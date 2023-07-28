Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two separate crashes in Lawton share a connection after an ambulance responding to the first wreck was also hit.

Seven people in total were hurt in these wrecks.

The first crash came through dispatch just before 10-30 this morning, at Northeast 45th and Cache Road. Lawton Police officials tell us a car crossed the center line where they collided with the truck. Three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An ambulance responding to that crash was hit shortly after, near 13th and Lee Boulevard this morning. Police tell us a person hard of hearing didn’t hear the sirens and hit the ambulance.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while three others took their own vehicles to get checked out.

