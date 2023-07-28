Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two separate crashes in Lawton share a connection after an ambulance responding to the first wreck was also hit.

Seven people in total were hurt in these wrecks.

The first crash came through dispatch just before 10-30 this morning, at Northeast 45th and Cache Road. Lawton Police officials tell us a car crossed the center line where they collided with the truck. Three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An ambulance responding to that crash was hit shortly after, near 13th and Lee Boulevard this morning. Police tell us a person hard of hearing didn’t hear the sirens and hit the ambulance.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while three others took their own vehicles to get checked out.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges
52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer.
Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing
Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward
The barn fire took place near Central High Thursday.
Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday
Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted...
‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked in hotel lobby while on honeymoon

Latest News

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County
The Lawton Patriot Lions and Seventh Day Adventists Ministry are sponsoring a free public...
Free public health screening takes place Saturday
This weekend will be a similar story as highs will once again reach the 100s for everyone in...
Triple digit highs into the weekend | 7/28PM