Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward

Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Jackson County man already being held on rape charges is facing a new charge after authorities say an additional victim stepped forward,

Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total for sexually assaulting a teenager. Now, Barrett faces another felony charge of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.

Court documents allege Barrett used his girlfriend’s social media accounts to try and pay for sexual favors from a minor on several occasions, starting first in January of this year.

Barrett already faces up to two life sentences plus 60 additional years in prison for crimes he was charged with in March.

The newest charge carries a punishment of up to another 10 years behind bars.

