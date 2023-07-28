Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got stuck in the chimney. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck in a chimney while trying to break into a Phoenix-area home.

KPHO reports that first responders were called to a home around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney at the property.

Firefighters said they had to perform a technical rescue to get the man to safety.

The process took about two hours, but the 47-year-old man, later identified as Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was able to be pulled out of the chimney.

“Crews were able to monitor him at all times. They were able to stay in contact with him and speak to him,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale said.

Authorities said the family inside the home knew Guzman, but he wasn’t supposed to be at the house.

After the rescue, Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

According to Phoenix police, Guzman is facing charges that include criminal trespassing and an order of protection violation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges
52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer.
Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing
Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward
The barn fire took place near Central High Thursday.
Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday
Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted...
‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked in hotel lobby while on honeymoon

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting,...
Tim Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Parents said the school buses in the Apache Junction Unified School District have poorly...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Parents furious over poor air conditioning on Arizona school buses in record heat
The Lawton Patriot Lions and Seventh Day Adventists Ministry are sponsoring a free public...
Free public health screening takes place Saturday
This weekend will be a similar story as highs will once again reach the 100s for everyone in...
Triple digit highs into the weekend | 7/28PM