Next Generation Performing Arts Camp underway at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young performing artists are being challenged with putting on a full musical in one week through the Next Generation Performing Arts camp, hosted at Cameron University.

The camp is split into two divisions. One is musical theater and the other is strings where they will be rehearsing to combine into one large performance on Saturday.

Instructors say the goal is to give students a taste of what a professional setting could look like.

“We are helping them get good at working quickly because that’s something if they choose to go onto professional- to a professional setting that’s something they’re going to need to learn,” said Co-Director, James Thompson.

“Just because there doesn’t seem to be a career and solid path that you can live off of, and we just want to challenge that stigma and say you actually can go in the arts world and you can make a living for yourself as long as you love doing it,” Jose Batty, Strings Director said.

The performance will be on Saturday in the Cameron University Theater at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free to the public and donations are very much appreciated.

