Summer Swimming Safety

Experts hope locals will keep these tips in mind before diving in this summer.

By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The summer for many families means lakes, beaches, and pools. But before you make a splash this summer there are some tips experts want you to keep in mind.

“It can just happen like that and people are like what happened this person was an experienced swimmer. It just doesn’t matter sometimes when things come up,” said Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Instructor Marsha Wattenbarger.

With summer fun, comes a range of water-related injuries and in some cases casualties.

Red Cross Registered Instructor Marsha Wattenbarger hopes the power of education can help stop preventable accidents.

“Never swim alone, not an adult, not the most experienced swimmer. You never know when a medical emergency might come up. Where you have cramps, we have had people have heart attacks. There are just so many things that you don’t think about,” said Wattenbarger.

Officials emphasize the importance of a Coast Guard Approved Life Jacket in any deep body of water. As well as seeking help instead of jumping in, in the case of a drowning.

Wattenbarger hopes that with these tips, swimmers can be ready for any accident waiting in the water this summer.

“The thing you have to remember is that an accident can just happen in a split second. We can have a kid jump off in water that he can’t touch in, and never resurface. It’s so important to be an arm’s length away from your child or whoever you’re taking care of,” said Wattenbarger.

So before diving this summer grab a buddy, a life jacket, and keep these tips in mind for a fun and safe swim.

For more tips on how to stay safe in the water this summer, visit the American Red Cross Website.

