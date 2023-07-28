Triple digit highs into the weekend | 7/28PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Any Friday night plans are looking to be A-OK as we’ll stay hot and mostly sunny this evening. Saturday morning will start in the upper 60s but as the day goes on, temperatures by the afternoon will warm into the triple digits. Look for light south winds under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will start with clouds but will end the day with sunshine. High temperatures again will be in the triple digits for all locations. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

The ridge of high pressure sometime next week is going to shift and weaken slightly. Unfortunately this will have little to no impact on high temperatures through the long-term forecast. Rain chances will stay at zero all next week and south winds will be gusting into the mid 20s for many days.

There does appear to be a hinting at a cold front next Friday night which could bring rain into next weekend... confidence is low but we’ll watch this potential all through next week.

Have a great weekend! -LW

