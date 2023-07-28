Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Triple digit temperatures continue into the weekend | 7/28 AM

Cloud coverage will be present at sunrise, but mostly sunny skies return in the afternoon.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures sitting in the mid-70s. Skies will start to clear after sunrise, and mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon. High temperatures for today will reach the low 100s across the area. Winds will stay out of the south during the day at 10 to 15 mph. The sunset will be at 8:39 pm this evening.

This weekend will be a similar story as highs will once again reach the mid-100s for everyone in Texoma. Skies will generally stay sunny this weekend, but some light cloud coverage is possible. Winds will stay out of the south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead to next week, I am sure many of you are wondering if there is any relief in the forecast. Unfortunately, temperatures are on track to begin the month of August staying in the triple digits. The upper-level ridge that has been dominating the central plains does look like it will shift to the north over the weekend, but this does not look like it will have an impact on our temperatures. The next 10 days are all expected to stay above that triple-digit threshold, so everyone needs to continue to practice heat safety by staying hydrated, not spending long periods in the sun, and getting into the AC whenever possible.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer.
Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing
KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges
The barn fire took place near Central High Thursday.
Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday
Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward
Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted...
‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked in hotel lobby while on honeymoon

Latest News

A heat advisory is in place for most counties tomorrow as heat indices will peak at 108°
Friday will stay mostly sunny with hot temperatures | 7/27PM
Triple digit temperatures continue into the weekend | 7/28 AM
Triple digit temperatures continue into the weekend | 7/28 AM
7News Weather Labs: What is Wind?
7News Weather Labs: What causes wind?
7News Weather Labs: What is Wind?
7News Weather Labs: What causes wind?