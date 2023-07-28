Triple digit temperatures continue into the weekend | 7/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures sitting in the mid-70s. Skies will start to clear after sunrise, and mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon. High temperatures for today will reach the low 100s across the area. Winds will stay out of the south during the day at 10 to 15 mph. The sunset will be at 8:39 pm this evening.

This weekend will be a similar story as highs will once again reach the mid-100s for everyone in Texoma. Skies will generally stay sunny this weekend, but some light cloud coverage is possible. Winds will stay out of the south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead to next week, I am sure many of you are wondering if there is any relief in the forecast. Unfortunately, temperatures are on track to begin the month of August staying in the triple digits. The upper-level ridge that has been dominating the central plains does look like it will shift to the north over the weekend, but this does not look like it will have an impact on our temperatures. The next 10 days are all expected to stay above that triple-digit threshold, so everyone needs to continue to practice heat safety by staying hydrated, not spending long periods in the sun, and getting into the AC whenever possible.

