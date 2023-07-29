Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill Graduates 150 basic trainees this week

They graduated alongside their peers with the Bravo Battery, 1st of the 79th Field Artillery.
They graduated alongside their peers with the Bravo Battery, 1st of the 79th Field Artillery.(Honor Flight Tallahassee, MGN Online)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight in your feel-good headlines, it feels good when you accomplish something right?

Well then surely the 150 soldiers who graduated from basic training today on Fort Sill are on top of the world!

They graduated alongside their peers with the Bravo Battery, 1st of the 79th Field Artillery.

The newly recognized soldiers graduated on Fort Sill’s iconic Polo Field and they’ll now head to various Advanced Individual Training schools from Artillery, Medical, and more.

And a round of applause for this rotation’s honor grad, Private First Class Diamond Elliot from Lorraine, New York.

PFC Diamond Elliot, Basic Training Honor Grad
PFC Diamond Elliot, Basic Training Honor Grad(KSWO)

PFC Elliot will now head to AIT to become a Geospatial Intelligence Specialist.

To all 150 of you, good job... and good luck with your careers!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges
52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer.
Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing
Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward
The barn fire took place near Central High Thursday.
Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday
Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck

Latest News

Founder of Hungry Hearts, Adriene Davis, joins 7News to share a major announcement.
Hungry Hearts founder retires
A dozen kids got a chance to meet our very own First Alert Weather Team and tour the Storm...
Medicine Park Aquarium hosts Meteorology Camp Friday
Colonel Christopher Roberson is headed out the door as Colonel Jarrod Stoutenborough assumes...
Marine Corps Artillery detachment welcomes new leadership on Fort Sill
A soldier stands ready for his turn to test the new technology that targets small aircraft,...
Fort Sill soldiers receive special training to combat drones