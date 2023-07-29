Fort Sill Graduates 150 basic trainees this week

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight in your feel-good headlines, it feels good when you accomplish something right?

Well then surely the 150 soldiers who graduated from basic training today on Fort Sill are on top of the world!

They graduated alongside their peers with the Bravo Battery, 1st of the 79th Field Artillery.

The newly recognized soldiers graduated on Fort Sill’s iconic Polo Field and they’ll now head to various Advanced Individual Training schools from Artillery, Medical, and more.

And a round of applause for this rotation’s honor grad, Private First Class Diamond Elliot from Lorraine, New York.

PFC Diamond Elliot, Basic Training Honor Grad (KSWO)

PFC Elliot will now head to AIT to become a Geospatial Intelligence Specialist.

To all 150 of you, good job... and good luck with your careers!

