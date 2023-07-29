Expert Connections
Hungry Hearts founder retires

Founder of Hungry Hearts, Adriene Davis, joined 7News Friday to discuss Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and announce her retirement.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Founder of Hungry Hearts, Adriene Davis, joined 7News Friday to discuss Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and her retirement.

The location is 605 SW 11th Street.

There will be an Adult Prom in September of this year. You may also sponsor a meal, or donate to the organization with their list of current needs. All of this information can be found on their Facebook page here.

