Lawton Farmers Market shares packed Saturday agenda

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s lots of fun to be had at the Lawton Farmers Market Saturday, starting with Christmas in July.

It’s going to take place between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29.

Be sure to dust off that ugly sweater, and go get yourself some cookies and hot cocoa!

You can even vote for your favorite vendor who shows the most Christmas spirit, but don’t get too comfortable as there is a rumor that the Grinch may also be paying the market a visit.

Still at the Farmers Market, between 10 a.m. and noon, there’s a cooking class just for those little chefs in your home!

So if you have a little one interested in cooking, or helping out around the kitchen, they’re invited to come and learn how to cook, plus tips and tricks from the health department’s dietician and nutrition team.

There is no age limit or cost to attend.

It’s happening inside the Farmer Market’s classroom, with three different cooking stations, and a place for kids to color.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.