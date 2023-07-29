Marine Corps Artillery detachment welcomes new leadership on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marine Corps Artillery detachment on Fort Sill is under new leadership.

Colonel Christopher Roberson is headed out the door as Colonel Jarrod Stoutenborough assumes command.

Both Colonels attended Fort Sill in the 90′s for the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, so it’s come full circle for both of them. Colonel Roberson says he will now head to Parris Island in South Carolina to train the next generation of recruits. he says he’ll always miss the community that welcomed his Marines with open arms.

“Sometimes, the Mayor is out here, I did not see him today, but he’s got a saying that there’s a sense of community here, a sense of family, something great or something like that I’m probably butchering his terms right now, but it really is,” said Col. Roberson. “Because once we get here, it is a community and inside that community, you have a family. And it’s truly a family here.”

Colonel Stoutenbourough says he is ready to hit the ground running and get right to work with the Marines on post.

