Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Marine Corps Artillery detachment welcomes new leadership on Fort Sill

Colonel Christopher Roberson is headed out the door as Colonel Jarrod Stoutenborough assumes command.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marine Corps Artillery detachment on Fort Sill is under new leadership.

Colonel Christopher Roberson is headed out the door as Colonel Jarrod Stoutenborough assumes command.

Both Colonels attended Fort Sill in the 90′s for the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, so it’s come full circle for both of them. Colonel Roberson says he will now head to Parris Island in South Carolina to train the next generation of recruits. he says he’ll always miss the community that welcomed his Marines with open arms.

“Sometimes, the Mayor is out here, I did not see him today, but he’s got a saying that there’s a sense of community here, a sense of family, something great or something like that I’m probably butchering his terms right now, but it really is,” said Col. Roberson. “Because once we get here, it is a community and inside that community, you have a family. And it’s truly a family here.”

Colonel Stoutenbourough says he is ready to hit the ground running and get right to work with the Marines on post.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges
52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer.
Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing
Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward
The barn fire took place near Central High Thursday.
Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday
Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck

Latest News

A soldier stands ready for his turn to test the new technology that targets small aircraft,...
Fort Sill soldiers receive special training to combat drones
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition
Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County