Medicine Park Aquarium hosts Meteorology Camp Friday

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium’s Meteorology Camp came to a close this afternoon.

A dozen kids got a chance to meet our very own First Alert Weather team and tour the Storm Hunter as part of their experience.

They also had hands-on experiments, like making clouds in a jar and making tornadoes, as well as learning why tornadoes form and more.

The Aquarium’s Assistant Director of Education, Abigail Sharpe, says she also has a background in meteorology, and knows all too well the importance of knowing how to respond to weather emergencies, but can also admit, weather can be fun too.

“I think it’s most important to learn the safety side of things, so they know where to go when there are thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings,” Sharpe said. “Also, to get excited about science and STEM in general, to get excited about learning in weather, potentially maybe the kids interested in meteorology get to learn about it early on.”

The Aquarium hosted four of these camps in both June and July, for a chance to get kids across the area involved when it comes to weather.

Today was, unfortunately, the last day of the camp, but if you have a little one that may be interested, check back in next summer.

