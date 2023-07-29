Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Medicine Park Aquarium hosts Meteorology Camp Friday

A dozen kids got a chance to meet our very own First Alert Weather Team and tour the Storm Hunter as part of their experience.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium’s Meteorology Camp came to a close this afternoon.

A dozen kids got a chance to meet our very own First Alert Weather team and tour the Storm Hunter as part of their experience.

They also had hands-on experiments, like making clouds in a jar and making tornadoes, as well as learning why tornadoes form and more.

The Aquarium’s Assistant Director of Education, Abigail Sharpe, says she also has a background in meteorology, and knows all too well the importance of knowing how to respond to weather emergencies, but can also admit, weather can be fun too.

“I think it’s most important to learn the safety side of things, so they know where to go when there are thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings,” Sharpe said. “Also, to get excited about science and STEM in general, to get excited about learning in weather, potentially maybe the kids interested in meteorology get to learn about it early on.”

The Aquarium hosted four of these camps in both June and July, for a chance to get kids across the area involved when it comes to weather.

Today was, unfortunately, the last day of the camp, but if you have a little one that may be interested, check back in next summer.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges
52-year-old Abraham Curtis is charged with child stealing and obstruction of an officer.
Authorities searching for Lawton man wanted for child stealing
Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward
The barn fire took place near Central High Thursday.
Firefighters battle barn fire Thursday
Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck

Latest News

Colonel Christopher Roberson is headed out the door as Colonel Jarrod Stoutenborough assumes...
Marine Corps Artillery detachment welcomes new leadership on Fort Sill
A soldier stands ready for his turn to test the new technology that targets small aircraft,...
Fort Sill soldiers receive special training to combat drones
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition
Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck