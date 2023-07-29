Rain chances remain scarce throughout the weekend and beyond | 7/29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are already seeing mostly sunny skies out there this afternoon across Texoma as many locations are already approaching the upper 90s and lower to middle 100s. Southerly winds are keeping temperatures elevated and are blowing between 5 to 10mph.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

On Sunday, we will begin the day will mostly cloudy skies that will give way to more sun than clouds by afternoon. Temperatures will again climb back into the middle 100s for daytime highs. Southerly winds will later turn southeasterly between 5 to 10mph.

Rain chances remain slim to none throughout the entire work week as temperatures remain in the lower to middle 100s each day. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate across Texoma, inhibiting any precipitation development.

The ridge will push out of our area by the end of the week as the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms return by Saturday. Until then, we can expect a series of partly cloudy days and very warm temperatures remaining above average.

Have a great rest of your weekend, Texoma!

