Rose Hill Church of Christ hosts back-to-school giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In just a few short weeks Kids will be heading back to class, and there’s no shortage of organizations looking to give back to the community and get them prepared for the new school year.

Starting with Rose Hill Church of Christ, which is hosting a back-to-school giveaway Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It’s free to all school-age children in the county.

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies.

That’s not all, there are also free sports physicals as well as free haircuts and to families who are recipients of state or federal programs, they’re eligible for a $50 shoe voucher for some brand-new kicks!

The Rose Hill Church of Christ is located at 1212 SW Tennessee Avenue in Lawton.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.