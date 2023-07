NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 season didn’t exactly go to plan for the Sooners, recording a losing record for the first time since 1998.

It takes some serious work to get back to their usual blue-blood self, but for some of the defensive leaders on the roster, it’s about coming together and connecting to get back to contention.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.