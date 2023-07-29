Temperatures remain very warm heading into this weekend and beyond | 7/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be another mostly sunny day across Texoma as temperatures will surge into the lower to middle 100s once again this afternoon. Luckily dewpoints will remain in the comfortable to slightly humid range this afternoon, so heat indices will remain near actual air temperatures. Nevertheless, it is imperative to continue to follow heat-related safety tips.

Ensure you are taking breaks out from the sun in shaded regions or air-conditioned areas, drinking plenty of water and fluids, wearing loose-fitted and light-colored clothing, and checking up on loved ones. Never leave pets or small children in an unattended car as these can heat up dangerously very quickly.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the upper 60s with some passing clouds. Winds will be blowing out of the south between 5 to 10mph.

For the day on Sunday, we will begin with mostly cloudy conditions but as the day progresses, we will see breaks in the clouds and see partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will once again climb into the middle 100s across much of the viewing area. Southerly winds will turn southeasterly later in the day between 5 to 10mph.

Heat continues into the new work week, with afternoon temperatures in the middle 100s all week long. We will not see much in the way of rain chances, if any, this week due to a ridge of high pressure across our area. That may change heading into the next weekend and could give us a bit of relief in the way of cooler temperatures.

Have a great weekend, Texoma, and stay safe in the heat!

