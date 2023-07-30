Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department holds its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

The annual fundraiser provides funds for the year for the department.
On top of the fish, the drive-through fundraiser offered Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, French Fries, and Hush Puppies for the community to join on a donation-only bas
By Victoria Anderson and Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry bellies gathered in Chattanooga this evening for the Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fish fry fundraiser.

On top of the fish, the drive-through fundraiser offered Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, French Fries, and Hush Puppies for the community to join on a donation-only basis.

The department’s chief Hayden Crow says money from this event will help the volunteer fire department operate through the year.

“Our town does what it can to fund us, but for the most part, we fund ourselves with fundraisers and what little we get from county tax. We’re going forth with -- got a grant for a new truck it’s like a 80/20 grant type deal. So we’re working towards that to get us a new truck,” said Crow.

The fish fry wrapped up around 8 p.m. Saturday. Crow says he was happy with the turnout and thankful for the community’s support.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County
Wide receiver, Drake Stoops, is entering his final season at wide receiver for the Sooners and...
The Stoops legacy continues at Oklahoma
The Lawton Farmers Market has a packed Saturday schedule on July 29
Lawton Farmers Market shares packed Saturday agenda
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition

Latest News

Even though temperatures are still in the triple digits, locals got to enjoy a taste of a...
Christmas in July at the Lawton Farmers Market
We saw triple-digit temperatures during the afternoon on Saturday, and these temperature trends...
Triple-digits will continue into the new week across Texoma | 7/30 AM
We are already seeing mostly sunny skies out there this afternoon across Texoma as many...
Rain chances remain scarce throughout the weekend and beyond | 7/29 PM
Today will be another mostly sunny day across Texoma as temperatures will surge into the lower...
Temperatures remain very warm heading into this weekend and beyond | 7/29 AM