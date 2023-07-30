Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department holds its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry bellies gathered in Chattanooga this evening for the Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fish fry fundraiser.

On top of the fish, the drive-through fundraiser offered Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, French Fries, and Hush Puppies for the community to join on a donation-only basis.

The department’s chief Hayden Crow says money from this event will help the volunteer fire department operate through the year.

“Our town does what it can to fund us, but for the most part, we fund ourselves with fundraisers and what little we get from county tax. We’re going forth with -- got a grant for a new truck it’s like a 80/20 grant type deal. So we’re working towards that to get us a new truck,” said Crow.

The fish fry wrapped up around 8 p.m. Saturday. Crow says he was happy with the turnout and thankful for the community’s support.

