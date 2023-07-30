Christmas in July at the Lawton Farmers Market

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Even though temperatures are still in the triple digits, locals got to enjoy a taste of a winter wonderland this morning at the Lawton Farmers Market’s Christmas in July Market.

Vendors had a variety of Christmas-themed treats, gifts, and decor with Christmas jingles ringing throughout the market.

The market hosted a kid’s cooking class, an ugly sweater contest and even had a special green grinchy guest.

Event coordinator Sky McWhorter says the turnout shows how much locals love the winter holiday.

“I think it’s the holiday spirit, to be honest, everybody loves. At least for me personally, when it comes to Christmas it’s about family, it’s about the warm special goodies, baked goods, little crafts. It just brings that special bond, said McWhorter

Members of the event board are so grateful for the turnout, and cannot thank the community enough.

