A hot a dry pattern continues to take shape across Texoma this week | 7/30 PM

Today, we are already seeing partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the lower to middle 100s.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, we are already seeing partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the lower to middle 100s. We will continue to see above-average temperatures throughout the remainder of the day before overnight lows dip down into the lower to middle 70s.

For the day on Monday, we will see a return of partly cloudy skies as temperatures again climb back into the middle 100s. Southerly winds will be blowing between 5 to 10mph.

Temperatures will remain elevated in the middle 100s throughout the work week, with no chance of precipitation until closer to the weekend. A ridge of high pressure is responsible for our extremely hot and dry pattern taking shape across our viewing area.

Temperatures will cool off slightly into the lower 100s by this weekend, with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with daytime heating.

Ensure you are taking plenty of breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, drinking plenty of water, checking in on relatives, and wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. You never want to leave pets or persons in a vehicle as this can become extremely dangerous in a matter of minutes.

Enjoy your new week, Texoma, and stay cool!

