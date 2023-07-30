Operation C.A.R.E. hosts ‘Back to School Bash’ for Jackson County kids and teachers

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of families packed the Jackson County Expo Center Saturday morning for the ‘Back to School Bash’ held by Operation C.A.R.E.

The event gave families the chance to stock up on school supplies for the upcoming year.

Kids and teens from Pre-K to 12th grade received backpacks, notebooks, pencils and pens all to get ready for the first day of school.

Event organizer Angela Wybarra says helping these families make sure their kids have school supplies is a feeling like no other.

“It’s just a really good and exciting moment to watch kids to watch families just lessen the burden.”

“School supplies are expensive and so it’s just a way we can meet a need and help out.” added event volunteer Kayla James.

“So many teachers have to pay for their own school supplies or for the supplies for their classroom, so this helps teachers out as well as our families.”

Dozens of volunteers and clubs in the community gave eye exams, hair cuts, vaccinations and a few different food options all for free to get the kids of Jackson County ready for that big first day back.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.