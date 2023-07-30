Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Operation C.A.R.E. hosts ‘Back to School Bash’ for Jackson County kids and teachers

By Mark Lowe
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of families packed the Jackson County Expo Center Saturday morning for the ‘Back to School Bash’ held by Operation C.A.R.E.

The event gave families the chance to stock up on school supplies for the upcoming year.

Kids and teens from Pre-K to 12th grade received backpacks, notebooks, pencils and pens all to get ready for the first day of school.

Event organizer Angela Wybarra says helping these families make sure their kids have school supplies is a feeling like no other.

“It’s just a really good and exciting moment to watch kids to watch families just lessen the burden.”

“School supplies are expensive and so it’s just a way we can meet a need and help out.” added event volunteer Kayla James.

“So many teachers have to pay for their own school supplies or for the supplies for their classroom, so this helps teachers out as well as our families.”

Dozens of volunteers and clubs in the community gave eye exams, hair cuts, vaccinations and a few different food options all for free to get the kids of Jackson County ready for that big first day back.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County
Back in March, 21-year-old Brice Barrett and his girlfriend were booked on six charges total...
Booked Jackson County man facing additional charges after new victim steps forward
Wide receiver, Drake Stoops, is entering his final season at wide receiver for the Sooners and...
The Stoops legacy continues at Oklahoma
KTTC
Three individuals in Temple facing animal cruelty charges

Latest News

The Tip-A-Cop event takes place at Texas Roadhouse in Lawton.
‘Tip-A-Cop’ takes place Thursday, benefits Special Olympics of Oklahoma
Grand National Horseman Association, a group that’s been around for 50 years, is holding their...
GNHA play-day finals happening all week
Featured adoptable pet for the week of July 17th, 2023, with 7News Producer Cade Taylor
Furry Friend Friday: Goldendoodle edition
Featured adoptable pet for the week of July 17th, 2023, with 7News Producer Cade Taylor
Furry Friend Friday: Golden Doodle Mix