Padres look to sweep series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (60-45, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (51-54, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cody Bradford (2-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-8, 2.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -183, Rangers +155; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Texas Rangers.

San Diego has a 28-25 record at home and a 51-54 record overall. The Padres have gone 27-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas has a 60-45 record overall and a 26-25 record in road games. The Rangers have the top team slugging percentage in the AL at .459.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 24 doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .265 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 14-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .285 batting average, and has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 61 walks and 57 RBI. Marcus Semien is 12-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 6.79 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.