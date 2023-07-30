Expert Connections
Triple-digits will continue into the new week across Texoma | 7/30 AM

We saw triple-digit temperatures during the afternoon on Saturday, and these temperature trends...
We saw triple-digit temperatures during the afternoon on Saturday, and these temperature trends will continue into Sunday and beyond this week.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw triple-digit temperatures during the afternoon on Saturday, and these temperature trends will continue into Sunday and beyond this week. For the day today, we will see afternoon high temperatures in the middle 100s under a mix of clouds and sun. Southeasterly winds will be blowing between 5 to 10mph.

For tonight, we will be dipping down into the lower 70s under partly cloudy conditions. Winds will again blow from the southeast between 5 to 10mph.

Monday will offer up mostly cloudy skies as temperatures climb back into the middle 100s during the daytime. Southerly winds will accompany temperatures between 5 to 10mph.

The trend of triple-digit temperatures will continue into the remainder of the week as a ridge of high pressure continues to build across the region. This ridge will limit moisture availability and will keep us above average.

Ensure you are drinking plenty of water, taking restful breaks in shade or air-conditioning, wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and are checking on loved ones. Never leave small children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle.

Have a great week, Texoma! Try to find some fun ways to beat this heat!

