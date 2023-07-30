Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County
Wide receiver, Drake Stoops, is entering his final season at wide receiver for the Sooners and...
The Stoops legacy continues at Oklahoma
The Lawton Farmers Market has a packed Saturday schedule on July 29
Lawton Farmers Market shares packed Saturday agenda
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition

Latest News

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200