Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 22-month-old girl from Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, died Sunday after a dresser overturned on her.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as Jalaya Bryant.

Anderson County officials said Bryant was at her grandparents’ house in Williamston, South Carolina, when she was discovered by a family member underneath the furniture that fell.

According to Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown, it appeared the child was trying to climb the dresser when it fell over and trapped her.

Bryant was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after noon.

The coroner’s office said Bryant died from asphyxiation and there appears to be no signs of foul play.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County
Wide receiver, Drake Stoops, is entering his final season at wide receiver for the Sooners and...
The Stoops legacy continues at Oklahoma
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition
The Lawton Farmers Market has a packed Saturday schedule on July 29
Lawton Farmers Market shares packed Saturday agenda

Latest News

USA Cycling announced Magnus White's death in a statement Sunday.
17-year-old American cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump’s classified documents case to make first court appearance
The post rang in its 75th year of service with music, meals, and photos commemorating previous...
VFW Post 5263 Auxiliary celebrates 75 years of service
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins