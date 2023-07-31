Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

County officials discussed steps for avoiding future fines from the IRS

Commissioners Court generic
Commissioners Court generic
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On July 17, the commissioners were faced with an agenda item to approve paying a fine to the IRS of up to $50,000, and at the July 31 Wichita County commissioner’s court meeting officials discussed ways to avoid being fined by the IRS.

Following the meeting, the county treasurer will now email commissioners when the payroll taxes have been paid.

It doesn’t mean much for the nearly $50,000 the county could owe the IRS, but they hope this helps avoid fines like this in the future.

“Wanted to establish processes in place in the future, so that when there’s a changeover in elected officials or if something happens to somebody, that it’s not just one person’s knowledge keeping us from getting into this situation again,” Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said.

The idea is to hold everyone accountable and make sure the transition to new employees can go as smoothly as possible.

“We’ve added new language to commissioners court items every week to verify payroll taxes have been filed. Our treasurer is now emailing all of the commissioners when that payment goes out within a couple of days of when the payroll taxes have to be submitted,” Judge Johnson said.

County treasurer Stephen Jones said when he took office there wasn’t much guidance, and that lead to the payroll payment being made late.

It was late Apr. when the county received a bill from the IRS of about $29,000.

Officials say there could be more fines coming, but they are seeking an abatement for special circumstances in hopes to reduce that fine.

“Our treasurer’s office and auditor’s office are both still working with the IRS to try to mediate some or maybe potentially all of the penalty that we’re paying, and so we’re hopeful that that will lead to some fruit and tax payers won’t be on the hook for as much or any of what we have to pay,” Judge Johnson said.

Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the fine would be paid from the county contingency funds, tax payer dollars, but rather than impacting tax payers now it would instead take away from, and possibly prevent, future projects this year.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table an item where a commissioner wanted to...
County Commissioners table payment from commissioner to county highway restricted fund

Latest News

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation rolled out the “Move Duncan” award earlier this...
‘Move Duncan” seeks to bring people to Stephens County
Park Jones Realty, August 1
Parks Jones Realty: Lawton homes see another price drop
Multiple fire departments responded to a large grassfire that took place in Jackson County...
Multiple fire departments tackle grass fire in Jackson County
Brigg Bates breaks down sooners offseason
Sooners add talent before move to SEC
Gavin Gonzales
Altus man behind bars after sale of fentanyl linked to overdose